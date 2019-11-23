Football is a game of inches. For the second week in a row, the Arkansas State Red Wolves held on to win by a matter of such. With the game on the line, the Red Wolf defense stopped the Georgia Southern Eagles by mere inches to seal a 38-33 victory on Senior Night. The Red Wolves (7-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) survived a late surge by the Eagles (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) to notch a win in the final home game of the season. For the ninth season in a row, Arkansas State will finish with at least 7 wins and — barring any unforeseen circumstances — a bowl berth.

Omar Bayless hauls in a touchdown reception against Georgia Southern (Justin Manning)

“I couldn’t be happier with a group of dudes. After all they’ve battled through, they win another close one. That spot was about as close as you can get right there at the end. It was a collective team win. We wanted to make sure this was one the seniors would never forget, and they’ll be talking about it years from now,” head coach Blake Anderson said. “I’m proud of them. We want to find a way to finish it off next week, but we’re going to celebrate this one. At least for tonight, anyway.” The receiving trio of Jonathan Adams Jr., Omar Bayless, and Kirk Merritt absolutely dominated the contest early. Adams finished the night with 7 receptions for a career-high 158 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a one-handed snag while being held by a defender. Bayless — the nation’s leading receiver and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist — continued his hot streak, catching 7 passes for 113 yards and his 15th touchdown of the season. He also asserted himself into Sun Belt record books, breaking the record for most receiving yards in a single season in conference history. Merritt only hauled in two passes for 41 yards but managed a touchdown along the way. His highlight of the night was a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown midway through the second quarter. “The three of us — ‘The Trio’ — we always say we’re the best in the country. We just have to prove it every Saturday,” Merritt said. Quarterback Layne Hatcher finished the game with 350 yards and 4 touchdowns on 18-for-23 passing. Despite a late fumble, the freshman led his team to victory for the fifth time since taking over as the starter. The A-State defense was ferocious throughout the night, posting a season-high in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (12). Kevin Thurmon recorded 2.0 sacks and William Bradley-King added 1.5 on the night. Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts still managed 330 total yards and 4 touchdowns, though he was knocked around all night. “When (Werts) has the ball in his hands, good luck. That dude can play. And I think he’s just a junior. I hate to think about having to defend him again next year,” Anderson said.

Game Recap

It was all Red Wolves early as A-State jumped out to a commanding 35-10 lead with 6:07 left in the second quarter. Adams opened up the scoring with touchdowns on back-to-back first-quarter drives from 32 and 63 yards out, respectively. Bayless and Merritt didn’t want Adams to get all the attention, though, so they combined for the next three scores. Hatcher found Bayless from 32 yards out just seconds into the second quarter. Less than seven minutes later, Merritt scorched the Georgia Southern kickoff return team for his 94-yard touchdown return. For some icing on the cake, he snagged a 27-yard touchdown less than two minutes later. Then, everything shifted. Georgia Southern went for it on fourth and goal and came up short, giving the Red Wolves the ball with a 99-yard field. Two plays later, Hatcher was sacked in the end zone for a safety. The Red Wolves were forced to kick the ball back to the Eagles and they capitalized, driving 58 yards to score and cut the lead to 35-19, setting the halftime score. Arkansas State opened up the second-half scoring with a 19-yard field goal from Blake Grupe to double-up the Eagles at 38-19. The Eagles weren’t done, though, as they reeled off 14 unanswered points to cut the lead to just 5 points with 4:50 remaining. The final touchdown was scored on a drive that was not received well by fans and coaches alike. The Red Wolves were called for several penalties for hits on Werts, leading to a parade of boos that persisted for several minutes without ceasing. “I’ve got no explanation. Zero. None. We’ll watch the tape. That’s as frustrated as I’ve ever been with a group of officials. I know they’ve got a tough job, but I feel like they took over the game and that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. I’m sure I’ll get in trouble for saying that, but I was very frustrated with them,” Anderson said. The Red Wolves had a chance to put the final exclamation point on the game with less than two minutes left, but a Hatcher fumble forced A-State into a 48-yard field goal attempt. Grupe came up short, giving Georgia Southern a shot at a walk-off score. The A-State defense forced the Eagles into a 4th and 11 with just 50 seconds remaining. On the play, Werts scrambled and came free. He was tackled right at the first down marker but was ruled short of the sticks. When the chain gang came out to measure, the ball was a mere inch or two short of the first down. “We made it closer than we wanted to on 4th and 11. You flat out knew Werts was going to pull it and run it. It came down to inches. I’ve never hoped and prayed for a chain to be longer in my life than I did right then because I did not want to see them snap it again,” Anderson said.

Up Next for the Red Wolves

For the second week in a row, the Red Wolves won the game on a 4th down stop with the game on the line. Up next, A-State finishes out the regular season with a road trip to South Alabama on Friday, Nov. 29.

