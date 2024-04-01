Despite a late push from Georgia Southern (14-13, 5-4 SBC), Arkansas State baseball (16-14, 3-6 SBC) was able to hold on for the 6-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

Dylan Heine (2-0) dominated in his seventh start, surrendering only one run (not earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out one more over 6.1 innings pitched. Cason Campbell had a big day at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Red Wolves scored the first run when Nyan Hayes crossed the plate on a bases-loaded HBP. It was A-State’s first lead of the series as they held a 1-0 advantage going into the second.

After a throwing error advanced Kent Schmidt to second base with two outs, Sean White fired an RBI-single to left center and tied the game for the Eagles. The Scarlet and Black reclaimed the lead in the next frame when Allen Grier landed a blooper in left center for an RBI-single.

After seven consecutive scoreless frames, Cason Campbell found the gap in right center for a three-run double. Nyan Hayes brought in another run with a bunt and reached on a fielding error as A-State took a 6-1 lead into the final frame.

Georgia Southern cut the lead to three after Sean Smith sent a two-run single to centerfield. With the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Jarrett Brown grounded out at shortstop to preserve the victory.

Heine earned the win and Jake Henry Williams claimed the save while Ty Fisher (4-2) took the loss. The Red Wolves snapped a six-game losing streak against the Eagles, earning their first win since May 8, 2021.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State hits the road for a midweek matchup against Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+