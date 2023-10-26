Five players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, as the Arkansas State men’s basketball team ousted Trevecca Nazarene 112-61 in an exhibition contest inside First National Bank Arena.

A-State shot a blistering 58.2 percent from the floor (39-67), including 48.1 percent from 3-point range (13-27), and limited the Trojans to under 40 percent (39.1) from the field while forcing 18 turnovers. The Red Wolves handed out 24 assists to its 39 made baskets, with Caleb Fields doling out 12 dimes without a turnover.

Taryn Todd led all players with 22 points off the bench - 14 in the second half – with Derrian Ford scoring 21 points on five made threes. Dyondre Dominguez added 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds in reserve, while Freddy Hicks dropped 13 points. Izaiyah Nelson tallied 12 points and eight rebounds

A-State’s 3-point barrage opened with nine unanswered points to open the contest before the Trojans pulled ahead 23-22 midway through the half.

The Red Wolves picked up the intensity on both ends of the floor after the media timeout, closing the half on a 38-9 run to own a 62-32 lead at the break.

In the second half, A-State upped its lead to 84-42 on a transition dunk by Dominguez that capped a 10-0 run at the 11:05 mark, followed later by a 6-0 run that moved the Red Wolves past the century mark. Avery Felts hit one of his three treys to expand the lead out to 50 before Todd capped the Red Wolves’ scoring with a jumper.

NEXT UP

A-State concludes preseason action Monday, Oct. 30, hosting in-state foe Central Arkansas in a charity exhibition benefitting the Wynne Relief and Recovery Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are just $5, with open parking outside First National Bank Arena.

