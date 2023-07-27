Arkansas State picked up the 11th commitment for the Class of 2024 Wednesday afternoon when Fordyce (AR) DE Carmilo Allen made the call to Butch Jones to make his pledge to the Red Wolves.

Allen with public with his commitment on Thursday morning.

The 6-3, 245 pound defensive end prospect has been a difference maker for the Redbugs during his career at Fordyce. Head Coach Tim Rodgers has always spoken very highly of Allen anytime his name has come up in discussions.

Allen racked up 98 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions as a linebacker for the Redbugs in 2022.

He spoke with RedWolfReport to share why he picked Arkansas State.

“It felt like home to me,” said Allen. “I also like the way the coach’s stayed in touch with me.”

Allen has a host of offers from schools like Central Arkansas, UAPB, Southeast Missouri State, and others.