Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 12:02:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Red Wolves hope to earn bowl eligibility against Coastal Carolina

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport.com
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State (5-4, 2-3) is coming off of a 38-14 homecoming victory over South Alabama, and are preparing to go on the road this weekend to face Coastal Carolina (5-4, 2-3). The Red Wolves enter ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}