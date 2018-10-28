“It’s disappointing to lose. It’s disappointing to come that close and lose. It’s disappointing to know that now we’re going to need some things to work in our favor (to win the division),” said head coach Blake Anderson. “But, that’s life and that’s football. We’ve got to pick ourselves up, find the positives that we can, learn from the mistakes and move on to next week and find a way to win.”

Arkansas State stormed back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short in Lafayette. The Red Wolves have now dropped three of four Sun Belt games on the season and are 1-11 in Lafayette since 1992.

Justice Hansen finished the night 17-of-30 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 16 carries. True freshman Marcel Murray went for a career-high 121 yards on the ground, scoring three touchdowns in the process. Kirk Merrit notched 122 receiving yards on just four receptions, taking one catch for a 73-yard touchdown. Ronheen Bingham led the A-State defense with 13 tackles.

Big plays haunted the Red Wolves, which can now be called a common theme on the season. In the first half alone, the Cajuns scored on plays of 73-yards, 65-yards, and 64-yards. A few highlights for the defense, though, include two interceptions and two forced fumbles (both recovered by Louisiana).

The offense picked up where they left off against Georgia State a week ago, scoring in bunches after struggling to get in the end zone earlier in the season. A-State finished with their third-highest points total of the season, accounting for 478 total yards along the way. However, the Red Wolves couldn’t score enough to keep up with Louisiana.

With just over a minute left in the game, A-State had the ball at their own 25, down four points. On that drive, Hansen went 0-for-4 passing, with two of the incompletions going down as drops, to all but end the game. The Cajuns took a knee to run the clock out after the turnover on downs.

Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe now control their own destiny in the Sun Belt West, while A-State needs to win out and get some help if they wish to reach the Sun Belt Championship game.

“They have not quit working. They’ve played hard. We just have to play well. Hopefully, we can put that together next week,” Anderson said.

Up next for the Red Wolves is a home contest against the Jaguars of South Alabama. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+ next Saturday from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.