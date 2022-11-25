A second-half surge by Prairie View A&M was tough for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome Friday night, as the Red Wolves dropped a 67-59 decision to the Panthers inside First National Bank Arena.

Malcolm Farrington and Markise Davis led A-State (3-3) with 15 points apiece, but the Panthers (4-2) overcame a deficit at the half to outscore the Red Wolves 41-28 in the second half.

A-State shot 40.8 percent (20-49) from the field and 80 percent (12-15) at the free-throw line. Seven of Caleb Fields’ 14 points came at the charity stripe, with the junior guard going 7-for-8 at the line while handing out a game-high five assists.

The Panthers connected on 25 of 61 shot attempts for a 41-percent clip, but were held to just 3 of 17 from deep (17.6 percent) while going 14 for 18 at the foul line (77.8 percent). They won the battle of the boards 45-24, racking up 17 rebounds on the offensive end.

Will Douglas led all players with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Jeremy Gambrell added 13 points. Hegel Augustin and Nikkei Rutty chipped in 11 and 8 points, respectively, off the bench.

A-State continues its home stand Sunday, hosting Bethel University. Tip-off inside First National Bank Arena is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.