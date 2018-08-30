Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 20:30:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Red Wolves conclude final practice before season opener against SEMO

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport.com
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a journalism student at A-State

Thunderstorms and heavy rain kept the Red Wolves indoors for their final practice ahead of their season opener Saturday. Minor tune-ups were the focus for the preseason Sun Belt favorites.Despite b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}