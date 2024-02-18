Arkansas State baseball (3-0, 0-0 SBC) took care of business in the series finale against Omaha (0-3, 0-0), winning by a score of 12-0 on Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

Dylan Heine (1-0) made his Red Wolves debut on the mound and finished with five hits allowed in five scoreless innings. Coby Greiner, Jacob Conover, and Walker Williams did not allow a hit or a walk over the final four innings of play.

Austen Jaslove led the bats once again for A-State, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run, and an RBI. He finishes the series 10-of-14 (.714) with five RBIs, four runs scored, and two home runs.

Blake Burris sent a shot to the warning track in right field and slid into third base with a triple. In the next at-bat, Cason Tollett drove in the Centerfielder with an RBI-groundout to put A-State ahead 1-0 after the first.

Tollett drove in his second run of the game two innings later with a line drive to left field. Brandon Hager brought in another with a ground-rule double, but the Red Wolves stranded two as they entered the fourth with a 3-0 advantage.

The Scarlet and Black blew the game open after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Nyan Hayes and Wil French recorded back-to-back two-run singles while Tollett earned his third RBI of the game with another groundout.

Jaslove added on to his impressive series in the seventh with a 379-foot home run to right-centerfield. It was his second homer of the series and put the Red Wolves ahead 9-0 in the final stretch.

Jared Toler entered the game during the eighth and delivered a grounder into left field for an RBI-single. Nathan VerMaas also entered and sent a line-drive into centerfield for a two-run single.

The Scarlet and Black did not allow a hit after the sixth inning, retiring the next nine batters to cap off a series sweep. Heine earned the win while Brayden Curtis (0-1) took the loss as A-State records their second consecutive series sweep dating back to last season.

Tommy Raffo earned his 464th win as the Red Wolves head coach, passing J.A. “Ike” Tomlinson for the most in program history.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, February 20 at Tomlinson Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+