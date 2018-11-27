Red Wolves are searching for depth on the recruiting trail
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson and his staff are busy on the recruiting trail this week after wrapping up the 2018 regular season. The December early signing period is quickly ap...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news