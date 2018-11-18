Arkansas State moved to 7-4 (4-3 SBC) on the season Saturday night with a 31-17 victory of ULM. The victory moved the Red Wolves into a first place tie with Louisiana for the Sun Belt West. Louisiana holds the head-to-head over the Red Wolves, so Arkansas State will need a loss by Louisiana in order to play in the conference championship game. Here is one final look at the game before moving on to Saturday’s game against Texas State.

Kirk Merritt hauled in a 49-yard pass for a touchdown in the first quarter. Justin Manning

THE GOOD NEWS

The good news is that the Red Wolves are on a three-game winning stream in Sun Belt West play, and as noted above, are tied with Louisiana atop the standings. If ULM defeats Louisiana and the Red Wolves defeat Texas State we will see Arkansas State take on the winner between Appalachian State and Troy in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game. One thing that has helped this team in recent weeks is a new attitude that has been on display. “They’re just pissed off, to be honest with you,” said Blake Anderson. “Tired of being raked over the coals, people talking about how bad they are, whatever else they read. We’ve got really good senior leadership in Bingham and Clifton. (ULM) has an offense that can score against anybody and they struggled today. We put a lot of pressure on the defensive line to play the run game and they did that flawlessly.” That attitude very well could be coming at the right time with the opportunity to potentially compete for a conference title, in addition to any bowl game this team could get selected to.

THE BAD NEWS

Well, the bad news is that this team lost to Louisiana several weeks ago, and they are not in control of their own destiny. It is going to take some help from the Warhawks. How will they respond after a loss to the Red Wolves? Only time will tell. Penalties continue to be an issue as well. While the officiating crew in Saturday’s game left a lot to be desired on both sides of things with several questionable calls, the Red Wolves need to continue to work to clean up that aspect of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

0: Punt return yards for the Warhawks. 1: Justin Clifton’s 43-yard pick six was his first interception returned for a touchdown in his career. 2: Demari Medley’s interception in the fourth quarter was the second of his career. 3: Justice Hansen threw three touchdown passes, which moved him into second place all-time in the Sun Belt Conference for career touchdowns. 3: The Red Wolf defense picked off three passes, returning them for 43 yards and one touchdown. 3: Sacks for the Red Wolf defense. 3.5: Tackles for Loss for defensive end Ronheen Bingham. This includes two sacks, which tied his career high. 4.1: Yards per carry, with 181 yards on the ground for the game. 5: Arkansas State has recorded at least five tackles for loss in 37 of the last 40 games. 7: Points off of turnovers for the Red Wolves. 9: Saturday’s win over ULM was the ninth consecutive victory over the Warhawks. 9: Kirk Merritt moved into ninth place all-time for receiving yards in a season at Arkansas State. He currently has 786 yards receiving this season. 10: Justin McInnis moved into 10tth place on the A-State career receiving yards chart with 1,535 career yards. 11.7: Yards per catch, with 246 yards receiving. 13.8: Arkansas State averaged 13.8 yards per punt return against the Warhawks. 20: First downs for the Red Wolf offense in the game. 20: The number of games out of 22 that punter Cody Grace has pinned an opposing team inside of their 20. 33:59: The time of possession for the Red Wolves in the game. 41: The number of games out of the last 62 games that the offense hit 400 yards in a game. 50: The number of games out of the last 62 that the Red Wolf defense forced a turnover. 20,012: The announced attendance for the game.

DID YOU NOTICE?

Kendrick Edwards’ three receptions in his first game back from injury? Justice Hansen throwing the lead block for Kirk Merritt for a first down? B.J. Edmond’s huge hit on the ULM quarterback as he attempted to scramble in the third quarter?

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS