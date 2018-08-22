Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 13:15:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Red Wolf Hot 11: Players expected to play huge roles in 2018

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport.com
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

CLICK HERE FOR A 60 DAY FREE TRIAL TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM Arkansas State will kick off the 2018 football season in a little less than two weeks when Southeast Missouri State rolls into Centennial Ban...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}