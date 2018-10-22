Chambers was all over the field on defense, totaling seven tackles and scooping up two fumbles, notably taking one 34 yards for his first career touchdown. At the time, his score gave the Red Wolves a 34-7 lead right before the half.

Arkansas State linebacker Tajhea Chambers was named as this week’s Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, while teammate Justice Hansen was recognized as Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the conference after the Red Wolves' 51-35 win over Georgia State.

“It was a dream come true. I haven’t scored a touchdown since high school. The ball kind of just fell right into my hands,” Chambers said after the game. “My legs just got weak,” he added with a laugh.

“It’s big for him. He’s battled a lot of injuries to get to this point. Guys give him a hard time and say he’s about 35 years old though he’s still just a sophomore,” said Head Coach Blake Anderson. “It’s pretty neat for him to get recognized for playing as well as he did. He’s quietly growing into a really good leader.”

Hansen dominated on the offensive side of the ball Thursday night, accounting for 333 total yards and five touchdowns. He went for 257 yards in the air for three scores and added 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His first touchdown pass of the night broke a tie with former quarterback Ryan Aplin for the most passing touchdowns in school history.

“I thought (Hansen) played really good football. He made good decisions, protected the ball. He didn’t turn the ball over and he ran the ball well. If he plays that well it gives us a chance to win,” said Anderson.

The Red Wolves will be back in action Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana when they take on the Ragin’ Cajuns at Cajun Field.