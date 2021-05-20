Mike Balado Basketball Camp Announced
Grades: K-12th
Times:June 21-23 | 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMJune 24 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cost: $199
*Campers must bring their own sack lunch
***Walk-Up Registrations will be accepted day of camp**
Location: HPESS Practice Basketball Facility: 315 University Loop, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Camp Highlights
Individual instruction from the Red Wolves coaching staff and players3-on-3 competition5-on-5 competitionBump competitionHot Shot competitionFree Throw competitionCamp T-ShirtAwards Ceremony
Medical
A certified athletic trainer is on duty at all times. Every effort is made to ensure each camper's safety through the training on staff, constant inspection of equipment and careful instruction of campers.
Meals
Lunch not provided (Will be able to set up camp bank for snacks) we will break for an hour for lunch each day. We will also have options to buy sandwiches and other snacks. We will provide room for those that would like to bring there lunches separately.
T-Shirts
Given to all participants
Camp Staff
Members of the A-State men's basketball team and coaching staff will work with campers, along with other coaches from around the area.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT
Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!!