Mike Balado Basketball Camp Announced

Grades: K-12th

Times:June 21-23 | 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMJune 24 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Cost: $199

*Campers must bring their own sack lunch

***Walk-Up Registrations will be accepted day of camp**

Location: HPESS Practice Basketball Facility: 315 University Loop, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Camp Highlights

Individual instruction from the Red Wolves coaching staff and players3-on-3 competition5-on-5 competitionBump competitionHot Shot competitionFree Throw competitionCamp T-ShirtAwards Ceremony

Medical

A certified athletic trainer is on duty at all times. Every effort is made to ensure each camper's safety through the training on staff, constant inspection of equipment and careful instruction of campers.

Meals

Lunch not provided (Will be able to set up camp bank for snacks) we will break for an hour for lunch each day. We will also have options to buy sandwiches and other snacks. We will provide room for those that would like to bring there lunches separately.

T-Shirts

Given to all participants

Camp Staff

Members of the A-State men's basketball team and coaching staff will work with campers, along with other coaches from around the area.

