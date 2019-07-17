Murray, one of 71 players to find a place on this year’s version of the prestigious watch list, becomes the sixth all-time A-State running back to earn the recognition as he joins Warren Wand (2016-18), Michael Gordon (2014-15), David Oku (2013), Reggie Arnold (2007-09) and Jonathan Adams (2000-01).

The Red Wolves have now had a player listed as a Doak Walker Award candidate seven consecutive seasons dating back to 2013.

The Hiram, Ga., native was tabbed as the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and earned third team all-conference honors last season after recording 860 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding 141 receiving yards and a pair of scores on 16 receptions. He posted the most rushing yards by a true freshman at A-State since Marquis Williams ran for 1,060 in 1993.

Murray ranked seventh in the Sun Belt in total rushing yards, which were also the 12th most in the nation among all freshmen. He posted a pair of 100-yard rushing games, recorded in back-to-back outings against Georgia State (115 yards) and Louisiana (121 yards).

In addition to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, Murray has also been recognized as 2019 preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference by both Phil Steele’s and Athlon Sports. College Football News listed him as the No. 29 overall player in the Sun Belt.

The list of this year’s preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award was announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors, which will name ten semifinalists in November and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, on Nov. 20. The committee will cast a second vote beginning Dec. 2 to determine the recipient.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.