Farrington played 17 games with six starts for the Red Wolves in the 2022-23 season, averaging 22.6 minutes and 7.1 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent (35-92) from 3-point range.

He also scored 10 or more points in seven games, including 18 on five made threes against Bethel (Nov. 27, 2023) in addition to hitting multiple 3-pointers in nine of those games.

He earned two starts and played in all three games during the 2022 Dominican Republic tour, where he averaged 16.3 points per game, the second-highest total on the team.

He also averaged 28.3 minutes per game, shot 48.5 percent from the field and 14-for-26 from beyond the arc at a clip of 53.8 percent, pulled down 10 rebounds and was second on the team with 12 assists and three steals while helping lead the team in the win over the Dominican Select Team with 19 points and seven assists.

Farrington, who did not see any playing time this past season.