New Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones has hired Major Applewhite as offensive coordinator of the Red Wolves.

FootballScoop.com first reported the hire Sunday night.

Applewhite was record setting quarterback at Texas and former graduate assistant coach for Mack Brown. He is a 7-year coaching veteran who has had numerous stops, to include one as a head coach before he was fired in 2018 following Houston’s 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

He went 15-11 during his two seasons in charge of the Cougars.

Before becoming a head coach, Applewhite served as Houston’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2015-16. He worked at Texas from 2008-13 where he coached running backs and quarterbacks. He was promoted as the Longhorns co-offensive coordinator from 2011-13. Applewhite also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Rice in 2006. The year before that, he coached quarterbacks at Syracuse.

He has been on the Alabama staff, along with Jones, for the past two seasons.

