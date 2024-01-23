Arkansas State junior center Jacob Bayer was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Second Team Academic All-America selection Tuesday, making him the first A-State player to earn a spot on the first or second teams since 2013.

Bayer is Arkansas State’s 10th football student-athlete to ever earn Academic All-America accolades. He joins first team honorees Brian Davis (2013), Brian Flagg (2008), T.J. Humphreys (1976), Dennis Meyer (1971), Jim McMurray (1961) and Larry Zabrowski (1959), and second team honorees Jason Wood (2004), Mike Malham (1973) and Dennis Meyer (1970).

The first A-State offensive lineman to garner First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Lanard Bonner in 2018, Bayer finished the season ranked as the top center in the league and the Group of Five by PFF. He finished the season with a PFF grade of 82.9, second among all centers nationally. He allowed just eight pressures in 757 snaps on the season, resulting in only one sack.

With Bayer leading at center, the A-State offensive line ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference, eighth in the Group of Five and 18th nationally in run blocking, the highest ranking since PFF began ranks in 2014. The Red Wolves allowed 2.4 sacks and 5.9 tackles for loss per game in 2023 compared to 3.2 sacks and 8.9 tackles for loss in 2022. A-State also increased its average rush from 2.8 yards per carry in 2022 to 4.2 yards per rush in 2023.

Bayer boasts a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a criminology major at Arkansas State University. He is the only Sun Belt Conference player to receive the Academic All-America honors this season.

