After a stellar showing at the Ro College Basketball Invitational, Arkansas State men’s basketball’s Izaiyah Nelson earned All-Tournament honors after the tourney’s conclusion on Wednesday.

The sophomore forward averaged 18 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest, while swatting away seven blocks in the Red Wolves’ three contests. Nelson capped his dominant week with a career-best 25-point, 15-rebound performance in the semifinals against High Point. His performance made him the first Red Wolf since 2015 to record 25 points, 15 rebounds and at least two made 3-pointers in the same game.

Nelson was one of the most improved players in the Sun Belt Conference this season, improving in multiple statistical areas from his freshman to sophomore campaign. He averaged 9.8 points (up from 4.6 in 2022-23) and 7.6 boards per outing, while shooting a team-best 63 percent from the floor.

The Atlanta native was also one of the nation’s premier rim defenders with 73 blocked shots, which currently ranks among the top 20 nationally and is second most in school history for a single season. On the offensive end, his 109 offensive rebounds rank second in single-season program history.