Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 10:37:00 -0600') }} football Edit

How do the Red Wolves and Chanticleers fit into the Sun Belt bowl picture?

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport.com
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a journalism student at A-State

Arkansas State will travel to Coastal Carolina this weekend in a battle for bowl eligibility. The Red Wolves are seeking their eighth-consecutive bowl appearance, while the Chanticleers hope to ear...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}