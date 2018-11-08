How do the Red Wolves and Chanticleers fit into the Sun Belt bowl picture?
Arkansas State will travel to Coastal Carolina this weekend in a battle for bowl eligibility. The Red Wolves are seeking their eighth-consecutive bowl appearance, while the Chanticleers hope to ear...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news