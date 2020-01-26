Harvey commits to the Red Wolves
Arkansas State picked up a commitment Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi three-star wide receiver Rufus Harvey.
Harvey is the number 39 rated prospect from the Class of 2020 for the state of Mississippi. He holds additional offers from Southern Miss and Austin Peay.
Blessed To Say That I Am Committed To Arkansas State University!!🔴🐺 pic.twitter.com/crCmPHJEN0— Rufus Harvey🥀™️ (@R_Harvey6) January 26, 2020
