News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 12:50:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Harvey commits to the Red Wolves

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

Arkansas State picked up a commitment Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi three-star wide receiver Rufus Harvey.

Harvey is the number 39 rated prospect from the Class of 2020 for the state of Mississippi. He holds additional offers from Southern Miss and Austin Peay.

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS 

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}