Arkansas State will work towards keeping themselves in contention to win the Sun Belt West at 2:00 pm today against the ULM Warhawks. The Red Wolves were the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference in 2018, but stumbled against Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, and Louisiana. Blake Anderson’s squad got back to their winning ways the past two weeks against South Alabama and Coastal Carolina, and find themselves in a must-win game today against the Warhawks. Today we take a look at five keys to the game for the Red Wolves in this pivotal Sun Belt Conference match up.

Arkansas State will need solid offensive production against the Warhawks. Justin Manning

SOLID OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION

In the games that the Red Wolves have lost the offense stumbled, and didn’t have the kind of production that they needed to have in order to win. We have seen an explosion of offense in the past few games, and I believe that we are going to need to see the same exact thing today against ULM. Last year’s game was a shootout between these two squads, and both offenses are good enough to make this year a similar type of game, so the Red Wolves are going to need quality offensive production today.

SOLID PRODUCTION FROM THE DEFENSIVE LINE

Arkansas State has had a lot of production this year along the defensive line from guys like Kevin Thurman, Ronheen Bingham, William Bradley-King, Forrest Merrill, and Donovan Ransom. Tony Adams has joined the mix after sitting out most of the season with an injury to help shore up the defensive line even more. If there is a unit good enough to slow down the ULM offense, this is it. They just have to go out and do the work to make it happen.

PLAYMAKERS NEED TO STEP UP

If there is one thing this team has, it is an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the football. Running back Marcel Murray has been huge this year for the Red Wolves in the running game, and I feel like he needs to have a big game today. Get Warren Wand some quality production to help open up the passing game for Justice Hansen and his plethora of receivers, and we could see that offensive production that I spoke about earlier in this article. Defensively, let the big dogs along that defensive line eat as already noted, and let those guys in the secondary go to work. If guys like Justin Clifton, Jerry Jacobs, Tajhea Chambers, and company can get production today, it will go a long way towards helping the Red Wolves earn a much needed victory.

BIG TIME SPECIAL TEAMS PRODUCTION

ULM has one of the best, if not the best, return men in the Sun Belt Conference in Marcus Green. Arkansas State is going to have to keep tabs on him and slow him down throughout the day. He is a guy who can hurt you very quickly in the return game, and certainly has to be accounted for. Solid punting from Cody Grace can help with that. The Red Wolves will need a solid day from kicker Blake Grupe as well.

PLAY DISCIPLINED FOOTBALL

We have seen the Red Wolves play more disciplined football in the past few weeks, and they are going to have to do so again today. This is a game with a lot on the line, so you don’t want to give the other team any kind of extra advantage. Go out and play clean, hard-nosed football, and walk away with a win on Senior day.

