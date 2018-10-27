Arkansas State will work towards working their way to the top of the Sun Belt West tonight at 6:00 p.m. against rivals Louisiana. The Red Wolves are the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference in 2018, but stumbled against Georgia Southern and Appalachian State. Blake Anderson’s squad got back to their winning ways last week against Georgia State, and hope to continue with a win against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Today we take a look at five keys to the game for the Red Wolves in this pivotal Sun Belt Conference match up.

The Red Wolves could use some solid production from Warren Wand in the running game and special teams today. Justin Manning

SOLID OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION

In the games that the Red Wolves have lost the offense stumbled, and didn’t have the kind of production that they needed to have in order to win. We saw an explosion of offense last week against Georgia State in what I labeled as a “must win” game, and I believe that we are going to need to see the same exact thing today against Louisiana. Explosive plays are going to be needed against this salty Ragin’ Cajun defense, and this offense is capable of getting them if they set their minds to it.

PIN THE EARS BACK AND LET THE DEFENSIVE LINE EAT

Arkansas State has had a lot of production this year along the defensive line from guys like Kevin Thurman, Ronheen Bingham, William Bradley-King, Forrest Merrill, and Donovan Ransom. Today is one of those guys where I feel defensive line coach Brian Early and defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen will benefit from dialing up several plays to cut these guys loose. Let the big dogs eat, and it could be a tough day for Louisiana.

PLAYMAKERS NEED TO STEP UP

If there is one thing this team has, it is an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the football. Running back Marcel Murray has been huge this year for the Red Wolves in the running game, and I feel like he needs to have a big game today. Get Warren Wand and Armond Weh-Weh some production to help open up the passing game for Justice Hansen and his plethora of receivers, and we could see that offensive production that I spoke about earlier in this article. Defensively, let the big dogs along that defensive line eat as already noted, and let those guys in the secondary go to work. If guys like Justin Clifton, Jerry Jacobs, Tajhea Chambers, and company can get production today, it will go a long way towards helping the Red Wolves leave Lafayette with a much needed victory.

SPECIAL TEAMS NEEDS TO BE SPECIAL

Arkansas State may have one of the best punters in the nation in Cody Grace. He is a guy who can flip the field quickly, and help put opposing offenses in a bad position at the beginning of their drives. Blake Grupe has stepped up this year on field goals, and he will be needed today. Warren Wand nearly took a kickoff to the house against Georgia State, and I believe it is only a matter of time before he gets the job done either on kickoff or punt return, if not both. Today would be a great day to see either Wand or Kirk Merritt take one to the house.

PLAY DISCIPLINED FOOTBALL

There is no secret that Arkansas State and Louisiana are rivals. Frankly, they don’t like each other, and we have seen several games get chippy in the past. I expect nothing less this year, but the Red Wolves need to be disciplined, and do their talking with the football in their hands. This is a team that has played very emotional football, and they have had issues with penalties throughout the year, but this is a game where they really need to play disciplined football, and not hurt themselves with stupid penalties.

