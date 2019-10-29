ESPN+ to Broadcast 45 A-State Basketball Games

The women’s squad will have non-conference home games against SEMO (Nov. 13) and UAPB (Dec. 9) as well as the road game at defending National Champion Baylor (Dec. 18) on ESPN+. All Sun Belt Conference matchups will be on ESPN+ for a total of 21 games on ESPN+.

Men’s basketball will have all conference games carried by ESPN+ in addition to home games against VMI (Nov. 14), Idaho (Nov. 17) and Omaha (Dec. 3). The road contest at Missouri State (Dec. 11) will be on ESPN+ as well for a total of 24 games on the ESPN+ platform. The Red Wolves game at Ole Miss (Nov. 8) will be on SEC Network Plus and the road game at Tulsa (Dec. 7) will be available on ESPN3 giving men’s basketball a total of 26 games available on multiple streaming platforms.

The Sun Belt Conference has announced that a total of 45 Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball contests will air on ESPN+ as part of the conference’s television package that was announced Tuesday.

ESPN+ is the first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International division in partnership with ESPN. It is an integrated part of the ESPN digital experience and is available on the ESPN APP, ESPN.com and multiple other platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast.

On-campus productions carried on ESPN+ offer unique opportunities for students and staff at each Sun Belt Conference member institution in live-game production.The 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are both set to feature 10 teams vying for the conference's bids to the NCAA Division I Basketball Championships.

For the men, the tournament schedule opens with first-round games on Saturday, March 7, second-round games on Monday, March 9 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 hosted by the higher seeds on campus sites.

For the women, the tournament opens with first-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 hosted on campus sites.

The four men's and four women's teams that advance from the quarterfinals will then converge on New Orleans and the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, for semifinals games on Saturday, March 14 and championship games on Sunday, March 15. For both tournaments, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly to the semifinals.

The A-State men begin the season with an exhibition game against Harding on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Both the A-State women and men open the regular season on the home floor at First National Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The women host Central Baptist College at 5:00 p.m. with the men’s game against Arkansas-Monticello to follow 30 minutes later.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling 870-972-ASU1.