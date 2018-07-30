The Arkansas State coaching staff worked hard this past weekend between hosting an elite prospect camp on Friday and hosting several unofficial visitors on Saturday for "Big Pack" weekend. That hard work paid off with three commitments from Rivals.com three-star rated prospects.

The first commitment came from Montgomery, Ala three-star defensive end Anthony Scott .

The second commitment of the weekend came from Del City, Oklahoma three-star WR Jefferson Foreman .

The third commitment came Monday morning from St Louis, Mo three-star ATH Isaiah Azubuike .

The Red Wolves now have six commitments for the Class of 2018. The class currently ranks 85th in the nation and third in the Sun Belt on Rivals.com.

Continue to check back for interviews and more with the new commits.

CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!!!