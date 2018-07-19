The Arkansas State Red Wolves have been picked by league coaches as the favorite to win the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship in the preseason coaches’ poll released Thursday.

The Red Wolves received nine of the 10 first-place votes to win the West Division, while Appalachian State picked up six first place votes as the favorite to win the East Division. Coaches then selected the Red Wolves to win the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

In the West Division ULM was chosen to finish runner-up in the division with 37 points and followed by South Alabama (1 first-place vote, 26 points), Louisiana (25 points) and Texas State (13 points).

In the East Division, Troy was selected for second place with four first-place votes and 44 points. Georgia State was picked third (26 points), Georgia Southern fourth (22 points) and Coastal Carolina fifth (12 points).

The Red Wolves have won five of the last seven Sun Belt Conference titles, including 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016, while piling up 59 victories over the last seven seasons to rank tied for the 25th most in the nation and sixth most among Group of 5 programs.