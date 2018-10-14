Clark leaves Arkansas State impressed after his official visit
Loganville, (Grayson) Georgia Class of 2019 three-star center Jakai Clark took an official visit to Arkansas State over the weekend, and it was a visit that he began with very few expectations befo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news