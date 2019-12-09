“When the possibility came up, I looked at it for what it was worth. I was interested in it but was never offered the job. I did sit down with them and interview with them on Monday. I had a couple of conversations with them throughout the week,” Anderson said. “It became clear to me and my agent that there were a lot of people involved on the other end and on Friday we told them that we were pulling my name out of the search.”

It was reported that Anderson interviewed with Missouri, and he confirmed the reports in a Monday press conference. According to Anderson, an official offer was never made, and he was simply in talks for the position.

With the NCAA coaching carousel swinging full force in the past week, Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson’s name came up several times. It was reported that he was a top candidate for the Missouri vacancy, but Anderson was “never officially" offered the job.

It was reported that the Missouri Board of Curators was not “enamored” by the candidates presented to them throughout the search, causing a continuation of the process. Anderson was on a shortlist of candidates, though the job ultimately went to Eliah Drinkwitz from Appalachian State.

It remains very possible he removed his name once the search was ordered to continue.

“We told them I was happy here, I have a great job. I have the opportunity to be here for years to come. It’s very clear that my bosses want me here. It was a good reminder of how fortunate I am to have a bunch of bosses and a board that’s all on the same page, pulling in the same direction,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he hopes his name comes up in coaching searches every season because if it doesn’t, he and his staff aren’t doing a good enough job. If his name is circulating at the end of the season, it means his team was successful.

He also left the door open for a potential departure, making it seem like an eventual inevitability, though not necessarily in the near future.

“At some point, there will probably be an opportunity that takes me away from here, but this wasn’t the one. At some point in time God is going to pick me up and move me, it just hasn’t happened yet,” Anderson said. “I love being here. If the opportunity presents itself and I feel like I need to leave, (the team) knows I won’t do that carelessly. I’ve got a great relationship with this group of guys and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they’re successful, and they want what’s best for me.”

There were some concerns that the coaching search could affect recruiting, but Anderson assured the media this was not the case. He interviewed for the Missouri job while on the recruiting trail but noted that recruiting ultimately played a role in his decision to withdraw from the search.

Anderson said once the search was “dragged out” he wanted to step away and focus on recruiting.

“We’re very open with (recruits) that if you come to our program, you’re going to be successful. I tell them very clearly that I can’t guarantee I’ll be here for five years. We’ll always be transparent with them and tell them the truth. Ultimately, if I were to leave tomorrow, this is still a great place for them to be. It was a great place before I got here and it’ll be one when I leave. Not one kid asked me about it. It was never a focal point.”

Though the day will come that Anderson is no longer the leader of the pack at A-State, today is not that day.