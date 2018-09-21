CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!!! Arkansas State returns to Centennial Bank Stadium this week to host the UNLV Rebels. This is the second game in a row from across Group of Five conference lines that the Red Wolves hope to win. This week we go Behind Enemy Lines with ReviewJournal.com journalist Mark Anderson to get a look at the UNLV Rebels

UNLV QB Armani Rogers is a key component to the Rebels rushing attack. USA Sports Images

1: UNLV is coming off of a nice win over Prairie View A&M. What were some things UNLV can take away from that game to help them against Arkansas State?

The main thing the Rebels are doing this season that they haven't done in past years is play their game and not trying to fool opponents. All three games, including the opening loss at USC, they came and ran the ball straight at the other team. It's worked. UNLV has one of the nation's best running games, and the Rebels are playing to that strength. They have had 158 called rushing plays to 69 passing, and are averaging 345.3 yards rushing per game and 6.4 per play.

2: Who are the key players to watch on offense?

Running back Lexington Thomas is a big play waiting to happen and is on pace to become the school's all-time leading rusher. Quarterback Armani Rogers looks like he will rush for 1,000 yards, but he also has a strong arm and has thrown six touchdown passes to just one interception.

3: Who are the key players to watch on defense?

Linebacker Gabe McCoy, who also lines up some at end, has six tackles for loss. End Roger Mann has 3 1/2 sacks. Safety Javin White has broken up two passes and intercepted one. Cornerbacks Jocquez Kalili and Jericho Flowers have combined for five pass breakups.

4: What are some things that UNLV must improve on moving forward?

Rogers has to improve his accuracy. He's completing 47.5 percent of his passes, and that number will need to come up as opponents focus on defending UNLV's run game. The defense has made noticeable strides, but still is a work in progress. UNLV allows 28 points and 389 yards per game, which are improvements over its previous numbers, but the defense isn't at the point where it can be counted on to step up if the offense struggles.

5: How do you see this game playing out?

If UNLV can again establish a strong ground game, the Rebels should have every chance to win. But if Arkansas State forces the Rebels to throw, UNLV will be in trouble. Either way, Arkansas State is favored for a reason, and it's a tough challenge for UNLV. But I do expect the Rebels to make it a game.

