Arkansas State will open up the 2018 season at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night inside of Centennial Bank Stadium against Southeast Missouri State. Both teams have a lot of questions left to be answered heading into the season, and several of them should be answered in this game. Today we go Behind Enemy Lines with Southeast Missouirian/SEMOBall.com sports editor Josh Mlot to get his early perspective on Arkansas State's week one opponent.

NIU transfer Daniel Santacaterina will start at QB for the Redhawks GoSouthEast.com

1: In what ways will SEMO be better or worse than the preseason predictions for the team?

I'm not sure if we can say the Redhawks will definitely be better or worse than projections, but I can say that quarterback play will be one of the biggest factors. Southeast lost five one-possession games by a total of 17 points last year, and a lot of that had to do with an inability to make a big play at a big time. In some ways, that comes down to the quarterback — does he have the ability to pull something out of his sleeve and can he be counted on, at the very least, to make good decisions. SEMO returns a whopping 2 yards — that's not a typo — of passing at the quarterback position this year, so we just don't know. Northern Illinois transfer Daniel Santacaterina has won the starting job and would seem to have the pedigree to give the program its best quarterback play in some time, but only time will tell. The other key will be the defense. Southeast lost a number of starters on that side of the ball, including four guys that were in NFL camps. There's some talent there, but also a lot of unknowns.

2: In what areas did SEMO improve the most between spring ball and fall camp?

Because of the staff turnover, we've had a lot of eyeballs on the team during the last year, so we haven't all seen all of it. Due to that, it's hard to judge the exact progression of things, but I would say quarterback play should have improved. In the spring, there were only two QBs healthy enough to play through camp. One of those is battling to be the backup, and the other is no longer on the roster. So getting snaps for the QBs coming into the fall was a huge deal. We'll see soon if it's been enough.

3: Who will be the offensive players to watch?

If you want to watch a known quantity, you watch senior running back Marquis Terry. He's the Preseason Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the OVC. If you want watch what could be the difference between the offensive struggles of the last two years and an improved attack, you watch the aforementioned Daniel Santacaterina at QB.

4: Who will be the defensive players to watch?

The defensive player to watch might be Justin Swift. The outside linebacker started the final few games of the 2017 season and showed he can make plays in the backfield. Now a junior starter, he's going to play a major role in replacing two graduated OLBs who are with NFL teams — Chad Meredith (Detroit) and Kendall Donnerson (Green Bay). Bydarrius Knighten isn't a bad shout either, in his second year as a starting safety. He's still young but has shown he's got playmaking ability.

5: What must SEMO do if they plan on leaving Jonesboro with a win?

Strike a deal with the devil? If Southeast wants to win at Arkansas State, the Redhawks will have to play a perfect game. That seems unlikely in Week 1. The talent gap is there and the ASU offense is not a good matchup for a SEMO defense trying to replace a lot of talented leaders. To be honest, I don't see it happening. But if the defense creates a few turnovers and the new QB play is much, much better, anything is possible.

