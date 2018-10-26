Arkansas State (4-3, 1-2) goes on the road for the second week in a row to take on a salty Louisiana (3-4, 1-2) team who has been playing very well so far this year under first year head coach Billy Napier. Today we go Behind Enemy Lines with The Daily Advertiser beat writer Tim Buckley to get a closer look at the Ragin' Cajuns.

1: What has been the most impressive change for Louisiana under new head coach Billy Napier?

From what Cajun players have been saying lately, they are practicing much harder than in the past and that is making a difference for them.

2: What area(s) does Louisiana still need the most work in at this point in the season?

The defense has been a work in progress. It has shown signs of improvement, but has a ways to go. Depth has been an issue. Better offensive play is needed too; UL has been rotating three left tackles.

3: Who are the players to watch on offense?

Running backs Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell both are capable of 100-yard games; each has multiple ones this season. Backup quarterback Levi Lewis plays regularly on pre-planned drives, but starter Andre Nunez gets most of the work. And watch receiver JaMarcus Bradley. He has six TD catches this season.

4: Who are the players to watch on defense?

Nose guard LaDarrius Kidd has 10 tackles in UL’s loss at Appalachian State; he takes up some space. Safety Corey Turner is a leader on the back end and a hard hitter. Jacques Boudreaux is the Mike linebacker and UL’s top tackler this season.

5: What has to happen for Louisiana to win this football game?

The defense must come up with one of its best games of the season; without that, it will be tough for UL.

