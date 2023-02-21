Arkansas State men’s basketball redshirt-sophomore guard Avery Felts earned Academic All-District recognition from College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Felts carries a 3.65 cumulative grade-point average in civil engineering while playing in all 29 games this season with 24 starts. The Bono, Ark., native ranks fifth on the squad in scoring with 8.2 points per game and has a team-high 51 made 3-point field goals. He also leads the team in free-throw percentage at 81.1 percent (30-37).

A-State visits Lafayette to face the Ragin’ Cajuns Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in a contest airing on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.