For the ninth year in a row, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are going bowling. After going to Mobile four-straight years from 2011-14, and then spending the next four seasons alternating between every other Sun Belt tie-in, the Red Wolves will be heading back to Montgomery to face off against the Florida International Panthers in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Though the Red Wolves faltered in the season finale, reaching bowl eligibility after monumental adversity throughout the season is the ultimate testament of what it means to be a Red Wolf. At any point, this team could have given up and called the season a scratch, but instead, they found a way to keep the winning tradition alive in Jonesboro.



Arkansas State is no stranger to the Camellia Bowl, as they received an invitation to the bowl just two years ago at the conclusion of the 2017 season. In that game, A-State fell to Middle Tennessee in a heartbreaker, 35-30.

After reaching the postseason just once (2005 New Orleans Bowl) as a DI team prior to 2011, the Red Wolves will now play in their ninth bowl in as many years. The unmatched streak of success has now spanned over several generations of both Indians and Red Wolves. It has survived coaching turnover nearly unmatched in college football history, roster turnover, season-ending injuries, and off the field adversity. In 2010, reaching a bowl game was a pipe dream. Now, it is the minimum expectation at Arkansas State.

