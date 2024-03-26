Arkansas State baseball (15-12, 2-4 SBC) held off a late rally from Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-16, 0-6 SWAC) to take a 7-4 victory on Tuesday afternoon at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex.

Kole Turner (1-1) made the start for A-State, surrendering two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings pitched. The right-hander became the second A-State pitcher to record a quality start this season.

After three scoreless innings that featured two hits combined, Cason Campbell broke the stalemate with a solo-homer to right field. The Golden Lions had a runner at third with one out in the next frame, but Turner struck out the next two batters to preserve a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Brayden Caskey crossed the plate uncontested on a sacrifice fly from Daedrick Cail before Blake Burris scored on a wild pitch.

Hunter Ryan recorded an RBI-bunt in the next inning while Allen Grier crossed the plate on a wild pitch later in the frame. A bases-loaded balk brought in another run as the Red Wolves took a 6-0 advantage into the seventh.

UAPB found life in the bottom frame when Brad Mican scored on a fielder’s choice. Lamont Swannigan followed with a three-run shot to left center, closing the gap further and making the score 6-4.

Daedrick Cail led off the ninth inning with a solo-home run to left center and extended the Red Wolves lead to three runs going into the final frame. Coby Greiner was able to retire the side in order as the Red Wolves escaped with a win.

Turner earned the win and Greiner claimed the save while Chris Bedgood (1-3) took the loss as A-State caps off a five-game road trip with two consecutive victories.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to Jonesboro for a three-game series with Georgia Southern beginning on Thursday, March 28. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+