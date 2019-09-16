Arkansas State Football: David Duggan Press Conference 9-16-2019
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Arkansas State football defensive coordinator David Duggan gives his thoughts on the defense in Saturday's loss to Georgia, while also looking forward to Saturday's match up against Southern Illinois.
REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1
Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!