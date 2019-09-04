News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 11:53:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas State Football: Bayless, Merritt Eyeing Record Books

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a staff writer for RedWolfReport.com and ArkansasVarsity.com and a Multimedia Journalism Student at Arkansas State University.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves football team came into the 2019 season with a ton of hype surrounding the receiving corps. However, no one expected to be discussing school records after just a singl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}