Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 23:37:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas State defeats UNLV in miserable playing conditions

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport.com
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State defeated UNLV 27-20 in miserable conditions to move to 3-1 on the year. It is the first time that Arkansas State has held a 3-1 record since 2008. The Red Wolves had to overcome a dr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}