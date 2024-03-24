Arkansas State baseball (14-12, 2-4 SBC) found themselves locked in an extra-inning battle with Marshall (8-15, 2-4 SBC), but managed to pull out a 6-4 decision on Sunday afternoon at Jack Cook Field.

Dylan Heine started on the mound for A-State, surrendering only one run (not earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.2 innings pitched. While three batters recorded multi-hit games, Jake Henry Williams was the hero after going 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs in the final inning.

The Red Wolves took advantage of two miscues by the Thundering Herd in the second, with Allen Grier scoring on a fielding error at shortstop. Brandon Hager recorded an RBI-single not long after as A-State jumped out to a 2-0 advantage.

Marshall scored their first run on a throwing error at shortstop in the bottom of the third, but left two on base as the Red Wolves held on to a one-run lead going into the fourth.

After six scoreless frames, the Scarlet and Black scored a run on a groundout from Daedrick Cail while Hager crossed the plate on a fielding error at second base. It was the Thundering Herd’s fourth error of the game as A-State took a 4-1 lead into the final stretch.

Blaine Harpenau kept Marshall under control over 2.1 innings, surrendering no hits or runs while striking out two.

AJ Havrilla fired a single into right field to give Marshall their second run of the game in the ninth. Not long after, a sacrifice fly from Jack Firestone made it a one-run game with only one out on the board and a runner at third.

A sacrifice fly from Kebler Peralta brought in the tying run, making the score 4-4 going into extras.

After four scoreless innings, Williams brought in two runs for the Red Wolves with a blooper in left center. Hunter Draper (2-1) closed the game by retiring three batters in order, capping off a performance that featured four strikeouts in four scoreless innings.

Draper earned the win while Nicolas Weyrich (0-2) took the loss as the Red Wolves claim the series finale. The last time A-State played in a game that lasted 14 innings or longer was on May 18, 2017 in a 9-8 (18) victory over Little Rock.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will finish their five-game road trip with a midweek matchup at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, March 26. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.