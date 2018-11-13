Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 18:23:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Anderson, Faulkner, & Cauthen on ULM and more

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport.com
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen give their thoughts on Saturday's match up against ULM and more.

A-State vs ULM: Everything you need to know

Blake Anderson discusses Saturday's "big challenge" against ULM

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT - @CHASEGAGE1


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}