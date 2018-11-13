Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen give their thoughts on Saturday's match up against ULM and more.

A-State vs ULM: Everything you need to know

Blake Anderson discusses Saturday's "big challenge" against ULM

