Anderson, Faulkner, and Cauthen on Texas State and more
Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen give their final thoughts on the win over ULM and look forward to Saturday's match up at Texas State.
