Arkansas State women's basketball (12-10, 6-6 SBC) had chances late in the ballgame, but Georgia State (14-8, 8-4 SBC) was able to fend off the Red Wolves by a score of 58-56 on Wednesday night at the GSU Convocation Center.

Izzy Higginbottom led both teams in scoring with 24 while Lauryn Pendleton also reached double-digits with 10. Wynter Rogers led the team in rebounding with a career-high 14 boards, which is the most by a Red Wolf in a game this season.

As a team, the Scarlet and Black shot 21-for-58 (36 percent) from the field and 4-of-24 (17 percent) from 3-point range. Both teams finished with the same number of rebounds (39), free throws (10), and 3-point field goals, but Georgia State had the slim advantage in field goals made with 22.

Both teams exchanged shots early, but A-State went on a 7-2 run and took their first double-digit lead of the game before closing the quarter ahead 20-12.

The Red Wolves forced four turnovers in the quarter and shot 7-for-15 (47 percent) from the floor. The Scarlet and Black held a 25-14 advantage at the 8:19 mark in the second, but the momentum would shift in the Panthers' favor. Georgia State went on an 18-0 run and held A-State scoreless for over seven minutes before Lauryn Pendleton made one-of-two free throw opportunities.

The Red Wolves lost the turnover battle 5-1 and finished with six points in the quarter, which ties for the fewest points scored in the second this season. In the first half, the Scarlet and Black shot 9-for-26 (35 percent) from the field and 3-for-12 (25 percent) from deep.

A-State bounced back with an 11-4 run in the third and reclaimed the lead with 6:42 to go in the quarter. Higginbottom scored eight of the final 10 points for the Red Wolves as they entered the fourth ahead 48-45.

It was a back-and-forth affair early in the final period, but after going ahead 54-49, A-State would surrender a 9-0 run to the Panthers. The Red Wolves made it a one-score game with 1:44 remaining and had a chance to tie it at the free throw line with less than a second to go, but they could not get one to fall.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will take a trip to the Midwest for a matchup against Akron on Saturday, February 10 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+

