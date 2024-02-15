For the third time this season and the first time at home since the 1997-98 season, Arkansas State men’s basketball will play in front of a nationally-televised audience.

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Thursday that the Red Wolves’ home bout against Troy on Thursday, Feb. 22, has been elevated to ESPNU. With the announcement, tip-off against the Trojans is now set for 8 p.m. CT inside First National Bank Arena.

A-State has not hosted a regular-season national TV broadcast since Dec. 28, 1997 – an 82-66 overtime victory against South Alabama.

In conjunction with the nationally-televised contest, A-State Athletics is encouraging fans to wear black as part of a “Black Out the Bank” theme. The Red Wolves will be wearing black uniforms, and the game will feature a black rally towel giveaway to fans.

Barstool Sports personalities Frank “The Tank” Fleming and Rico Bosco will also be in attendance to cheer on the Red Wolves.

A-State’s previous two nationally-televised contests at Alabama (Dec. 4) and Louisville (Dec. 13) were carried by SEC Network and ACC Network, respectively, with the Scarlet and Black toppling the Cardinals inside the KFC Yum! Center.

Before returning home for the marquee matchup, the Red Wolves take on the Trojans in Troy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and face South Alabama at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mobile.