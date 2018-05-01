Arkansas State junior pitcher Nate Alberius was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

A native of Little Rock, Ark., Alberius tossed 8.1 innings in A-State’s 6-3 win over South Alabama April 28. The right-hander kept the preseason SBC favorite Jaguars’ offense at bay by allowing just three runs on five hits with two strikeouts against three walks. He found himself at 90 pitches through five innings in the contest, but only needed 34 pitches to get the next 10 outs. The win for the Red Wolves clinched their first series win over South Alabama since 2014.

Alberius leads the team in wins (5), innings pitched (65.1), and starts (11). He’s pitched to a 3.72 ERA and has 47 strikeouts against 18 walks on the year. Additionally, he’s posted eight quality starts to lead the team.

Arkansas State returns to action May 4-6 with a home Sun Belt Conference series against Texas State. First pitch Friday night from Tomlinson Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball)