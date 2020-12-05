One of four Arkansas State players scoring in double figures, freshman forward Norchad Omier posted a game-high 21 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to help lead the Red Wolves to a 115-49 victory over Crowley’s Ridge College Friday night in their home opener at First National Bank Arena.

Thanks in part to an arena-record 46 field goals made, A-State (1-3) posted the fifth most points in school history that were just five shy of tying the school record.

The Red Wolves also dished out 28 assists that were five short of matching the school record while shooting 63.9 percent from the field.In addition to Omier, junior forward Keyon Wesley and freshman forward Lazar Grbovic both posted a season-high points total with 20 and 17, respectively.

Sophomore guard Caleb Fields added 13 points, and all 13 Arkansas State players who saw action in the game scored.A-State came up big defensively as well, limiting Crowley’s Ridge (2-7) to a .263 shooting percentage while blocking five shots and recording three steals.

The Red Wolves hit 10-of-23 shots from beyond the arc, but also scored 68 points in the paint and outrebounded the Pioneers 46-22.

While the Pioneers led once briefly in the opening minutes and trailed just 19-14 almost eight minutes into the contest, the Red Wolves took control from there by putting together a 16-0 run to claim a 35-14 advantage with 7:20 remaining in the half.In fact, A-State outscored Crowley’s Ridge 38-9 over the final 13 minutes of the first half to grab a commanding 57-23 lead at the break.

A-State began the second half the same way it ended the first, starting the final 20 minutes of action with 19-3 run before going on to the 66-point victory.

Arkansas State remains at home for its next two outings, beginning with a Wednesday, Dec. 9, matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff that is set to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+

