Arkansas State baseball (4-0, 0-0 SBC) recorded another shutout on Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium, blanking Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-2, 0-0 SWAC) by a score of 10-0 in eight innings.

Collin Maloney (1-0) made his first career start against the Golden Lions and allowed two hits while striking out six over four innings pitched. Blaine Harpenau entered to start the fifth and recorded six more strikeouts over the final four innings.

Wil French led the way at the plate for A-State, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, triple, and an RBI.

Cason Campbell crossed the plate uncontested during the second after Vinny Saumell singled to centerfield. However, A-State stranded two as they entered the third inning ahead 1-0.

With one out and a runner on third in the next inning, Cason Tollett brought in another run with a sacrifice fly to left field. It is his sixth RBI of the season, moving past Austen Jaslove for the team lead.

The Scarlet and Black struck again in the fifth when Blake Burris sent a two-run homer over the right-centerfield wall. It was the Centerfielder’s first home run of the season and his second at the Division I level.

With two runners on and two outs on the board, Allen Grier fired a two-run triple to the warning track in left-centerfield. Wil French immediately followed with an RBI-double as the Red Wolves rolled into the seventh inning ahead 7-0.

A-State loaded the bases in the seventh and got their first run of the bottom-frame when Daedrick Cail advanced to the plate on a balk. Saumell brought Campbell in to score on a sacrifice fly as the Red Wolves extended their lead to nine runs.

With bases loaded and no outs in the next inning, Brandon Hager advanced home on a walk to make the score 10-0. A run-rule was put into effect as the Scarlet and Black recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the 2016 season.

Maloney earned the win and Harpenau recorded the save while Jones (0-2) took the loss. The Red Wolves have started 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will take on Ole Miss in the backend of their midweek slate on Tuesday, February 21 at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. on SEC Network+