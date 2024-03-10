Arkansas State baseball (11-5, 0-0 SBC) struggled to find a rhythm for most of the contest against Eastern Illinois (2-11, 0-0 OVC), but managed to hit their stride in the final three innings to claim an 8-7 victory on Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

Dylan Heine made his fourth start of the season and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two over 3.1 innings pitched. On the flip side, Daedrick Cail had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-of-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Eastern Illinois loaded the bases in the first inning, cashing in with a run off a throwing error and an RBI-single from Kolten Poorman. Cade Tucker responded in the bottom frame with a sacrifice fly to left field while Cail followed with an RBI-knock to tie the game at 2-2 after an inning of play.

The Panthers would dominate over the next five innings, outscoring the Scarlet and Black 5-0 over that span.

Grant Lashure put EIU back in front in the third after grounding one off of Heine and into centerfield for an RBI-single. One inning later, Lucas Loos recorded an RBI after reaching on a fielder’s choice that allowed Dylan Drumke to score uncontested.

In the sixth, Loos struck again with an RBI-double while Cade Zalewski extended the deficit further with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Mike O’Conor capped off the three-run frame with a single through the gap and into left field, making the score 7-2.

A-State had two batters reach the bases during the five-inning stretch, with Allen Grier recording the only hit in the second inning.

Austen Jaslove broke the scoreless stretch with a single to right center before Aidan Houseworth entered the game and recorded another RBI-knock. Grier and Wil French brought in a pair of runs on groundouts and cut the Red Wolves’ deficit to one.

Cail tied the game during the next inning after sending a shot to left center for an RBI-double. Cason Campbell put the Scarlet and Black in front for the first time in the contest with a single to the right side, making the score 8-7 with Eastern Illinois down to one last opportunity.

The Panthers were retired in order as Arkansas State claimed their first series victory in March and their third of the season. Chase Armstrong (1-0) earned the win and Max Charlton (2) claimed the save while Chaney Trout (1-2) took the loss.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State hits the road for two midweek matchups, beginning with a trip to face Little Rock on Tuesday, March 12. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+