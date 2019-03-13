RedWolfReport.com

Arkansas State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir announced Wednesday that Brian Boyer’s contract as head women’s basketball coach is not being renewed for the 2019-20 season.

“We want to thank Brian for his many years of service and contributions to not only our women’s basketball program, but also Arkansas State University,” said Mohajir, who informed Boyer of the decision in person Wednesday morning. “He is an active and well-respected member of the community, and he has been a loyal employee here at Arkansas State. In addition, he helped countless amounts of young ladies graduate and become strong alumni of Arkansas State University. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Arkansas State will immediately begin a national search for its seventh all-time head women’s basketball coach. Mohajir said there is no immediate timeline available for the search due to ongoing NCAA women’s basketball postseason play.