JONESBORO, Ark. - A five-game home slate inside First National Bank Arena along with contests at Syracuse and Minnesota headline the 2018-19 Arkansas State University men's basketball non-conference schedule under second year head coach Mike Balado.

Arkansas State opens the season at Abilene Christian on Friday, Nov. 9. Following the home opener against Missouri Baptist (Monday, Nov. 12), the Red Wolves travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to face Grand Canyon on Friday, Nov. 16.

The Red Wolves will spend Thanksgiving break in the blue ridge mountains as they participate in the visitcurrituckOBX.com Battle in the Blue Ridge to be played at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. A-State will face UNC-Wilmington (Nov. 23), Eastern Illinois (Nov. 24) and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 25).

The Red Wolves begin December with a road contest at Lehigh on Saturday, Dec. 1 before hosting Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 4. A-State goes north to face Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 8 ahead of back-to-back home games against Florida Atlantic (Dec. 14) and Missouri State (Dec. 18). Following a trip to face Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 22, the Red Wolves close the non-conference schedule a week later (Dec. 29) with a home contest against Harding.

Sun Belt Conference play begins Jan. 3 with the Red Wolves facing the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, La. A-State begins the season with an exhibition matchup against Lyon College on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The complete 2018-19 schedule is available online and in PDF Format. Complete game times will be added at a later date. Season tickets are on sale now by calling 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.