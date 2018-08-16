Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 10:14:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

A-State Men’s Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Arkansas State Sports Information • RedWolfReport.com
University Release

CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!!!

JONESBORO, Ark. - A five-game home slate inside First National Bank Arena along with contests at Syracuse and Minnesota headline the 2018-19 Arkansas State University men's basketball non-conference schedule under second year head coach Mike Balado.

Rg6aw6ybjfmpwpk0dej1
Hannah Dolle

Arkansas State opens the season at Abilene Christian on Friday, Nov. 9. Following the home opener against Missouri Baptist (Monday, Nov. 12), the Red Wolves travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to face Grand Canyon on Friday, Nov. 16.

The Red Wolves will spend Thanksgiving break in the blue ridge mountains as they participate in the visitcurrituckOBX.com Battle in the Blue Ridge to be played at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. A-State will face UNC-Wilmington (Nov. 23), Eastern Illinois (Nov. 24) and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 25).

The Red Wolves begin December with a road contest at Lehigh on Saturday, Dec. 1 before hosting Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 4. A-State goes north to face Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 8 ahead of back-to-back home games against Florida Atlantic (Dec. 14) and Missouri State (Dec. 18). Following a trip to face Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 22, the Red Wolves close the non-conference schedule a week later (Dec. 29) with a home contest against Harding.

Sun Belt Conference play begins Jan. 3 with the Red Wolves facing the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, La. A-State begins the season with an exhibition matchup against Lyon College on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The complete 2018-19 schedule is available online and in PDF Format. Complete game times will be added at a later date. Season tickets are on sale now by calling 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

Opponent Spotlights

Abilene Christian

League: Southland

2017-18 Record: 16-16 (8-10)

Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 19-7

Last Game: A-State, 83-69 (11/13/17)

Missouri Baptist

League: American Midwest (NAIA)

2017-18 Record: 23-8 (15-7)

Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 1-0

Last Game: A-State, 59-57 (1/6/83)

Grand Canyon

League: Western Athletic

2017-18 Record: 22-12 (9-5)

Series with A-State: First Meeting

Last Game: N/A

UNC-Wilmington

League: Colonial Athletic

2017-18 Record: 11-21 (8-12)

Series with A-State: First Meeting

Last Game: N/A

Eastern Illinois

League: Ohio Valley

2017-18 Record: 12-19 (7-11)

Series with A-State: EIU leads 5-1

Last Game: A-State, 74-60 (11/24/07)

Gardner-Webb

League: Big South

2017-18 Record: 14-18 (8-8)

Series with A-State: First Meeting

Last Game: N/A

Lehigh

League: Patriot

2017-18 Record: 16-14 (11-7)

Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 1-0

Last Game: A-State, 97-89 (11/27/16)

Evansville

League: Missouri Valley

2017-18 Record: 17-15 (7-11)

Series with A-State: Evansville leads 3-0

Last Game: Evansville, 77-63 (11/10/17)

Minnesota

League: Big Ten2

017-18 Record: 15-17 (4-14)

Series with A-State: Minnesota leads 1-0

Last Game: Minnesota, 82-75 (12/23/16)

Florida Atlantic

League: Conference USA

2017-18 Record: 12-19 (6-12)

Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 6-5

Last Game: A-State, 64-63 (12/16/17)

Missouri State

League: Missouri Valley

2017-18 Record: 18-15 (7-11)

Series with A-State: Missouri State leads 21-9

Last Game: Missouri State, 77-46 (11/15/11)

Syracuse

League: Atlantic Coast

2017-18 Record: 23-14 (8-10)

Series with A-State: First Meeting

Last Game: N/A

Harding

League: Great American (Division II)

2017-18 Record: 12-19 (7-11)

Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 7-2

Last Game: A-State, 87-81 (11/29/03)

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS

Oklecpfis2cevgvbpxsb
Rwgcekyswyhupsw0sbpl

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}