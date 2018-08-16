A-State Men’s Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule
JONESBORO, Ark. - A five-game home slate inside First National Bank Arena along with contests at Syracuse and Minnesota headline the 2018-19 Arkansas State University men's basketball non-conference schedule under second year head coach Mike Balado.
Arkansas State opens the season at Abilene Christian on Friday, Nov. 9. Following the home opener against Missouri Baptist (Monday, Nov. 12), the Red Wolves travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to face Grand Canyon on Friday, Nov. 16.
The Red Wolves will spend Thanksgiving break in the blue ridge mountains as they participate in the visitcurrituckOBX.com Battle in the Blue Ridge to be played at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. A-State will face UNC-Wilmington (Nov. 23), Eastern Illinois (Nov. 24) and Gardner-Webb (Nov. 25).
The Red Wolves begin December with a road contest at Lehigh on Saturday, Dec. 1 before hosting Evansville on Tuesday, Dec. 4. A-State goes north to face Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 8 ahead of back-to-back home games against Florida Atlantic (Dec. 14) and Missouri State (Dec. 18). Following a trip to face Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 22, the Red Wolves close the non-conference schedule a week later (Dec. 29) with a home contest against Harding.
Sun Belt Conference play begins Jan. 3 with the Red Wolves facing the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette, La. A-State begins the season with an exhibition matchup against Lyon College on Sunday, Nov. 4.
The complete 2018-19 schedule is available online and in PDF Format. Complete game times will be added at a later date. Season tickets are on sale now by calling 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.
Opponent Spotlights
Abilene Christian
League: Southland
2017-18 Record: 16-16 (8-10)
Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 19-7
Last Game: A-State, 83-69 (11/13/17)
Missouri Baptist
League: American Midwest (NAIA)
2017-18 Record: 23-8 (15-7)
Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 1-0
Last Game: A-State, 59-57 (1/6/83)
Grand Canyon
League: Western Athletic
2017-18 Record: 22-12 (9-5)
Series with A-State: First Meeting
Last Game: N/A
UNC-Wilmington
League: Colonial Athletic
2017-18 Record: 11-21 (8-12)
Series with A-State: First Meeting
Last Game: N/A
Eastern Illinois
League: Ohio Valley
2017-18 Record: 12-19 (7-11)
Series with A-State: EIU leads 5-1
Last Game: A-State, 74-60 (11/24/07)
Gardner-Webb
League: Big South
2017-18 Record: 14-18 (8-8)
Series with A-State: First Meeting
Last Game: N/A
Lehigh
League: Patriot
2017-18 Record: 16-14 (11-7)
Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 1-0
Last Game: A-State, 97-89 (11/27/16)
Evansville
League: Missouri Valley
2017-18 Record: 17-15 (7-11)
Series with A-State: Evansville leads 3-0
Last Game: Evansville, 77-63 (11/10/17)
Minnesota
League: Big Ten2
017-18 Record: 15-17 (4-14)
Series with A-State: Minnesota leads 1-0
Last Game: Minnesota, 82-75 (12/23/16)
Florida Atlantic
League: Conference USA
2017-18 Record: 12-19 (6-12)
Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 6-5
Last Game: A-State, 64-63 (12/16/17)
Missouri State
League: Missouri Valley
2017-18 Record: 18-15 (7-11)
Series with A-State: Missouri State leads 21-9
Last Game: Missouri State, 77-46 (11/15/11)
Syracuse
League: Atlantic Coast
2017-18 Record: 23-14 (8-10)
Series with A-State: First Meeting
Last Game: N/A
Harding
League: Great American (Division II)
2017-18 Record: 12-19 (7-11)
Series with A-State: Red Wolves lead 7-2
Last Game: A-State, 87-81 (11/29/03)
