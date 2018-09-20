A-State hopes to end non-conference play with a win over UNLV
Arkansas State moved to 2-1 on the season Saturday night with a 29-20 victory of Tulsa, and the Red Wolves have now shifted their focus towards this week’s opponent in UNLV.Head coach Blake Anderso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news