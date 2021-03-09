RedWolfReport

Set to open its first spring camp this week under new head coach Butch Jones, the Arkansas State football team will hold the first of 15 practices on Tuesday as it continues preparations for the 2021 season that will begin with a Sept. 4 home game for the Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State’s spring camp, which will run just over a month from March 9 through April 17, is the next offseason step for the Red Wolves after Jones was named the program’s 31st head coach in December. Since then, Jones has assembled a well-respected coaching and support staff that has compiled a recruiting class currently consisting of 19 signees while also implementing detailed player-development programs impacting performance both on and off the field.

Arkansas State returns 65 lettermen, including 15 combined starters from the offense and defense. Among the players back for the 2021 season are All-Sun Belt Conference selections TW Ayers (Jr., DE) and Layne Hatcher (Jr., QB). Ten members of the 2021 signing class will also participate in A-State’s spring camp.

The Red Wolves will hold three practices both this week and next week prior to Arkansas State University’s spring break. They will then return to the field March 30 and conduct eight additional practices in April. A-State’s final practice and Spring Game is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Not including the Spring Game, the Red Wolves’ practices will be closed to the general public due to COVID-19 precautions. The coaching staff and administration will continue to evaluate access, and any updates will be communicated to the public.

A-State’s 2021 campaign begins with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1987, hosting Central Arkansas on Sept. 4 and Memphis on Sept. 11.

Season tickets are available for purchase, and the renewal period (April 1 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway. Tickets may be purchased or renewed through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, or by phone at 870-972-2781.

CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!